Wednesday, 01 June 2022

Unal Üstel, who was recently appointed as prime minister, said at a press conference in Ankara that he was happy to make his first abroad visit to Turkey since he was appointed as prime minister, Yeniduzen reported.

Stating that the “Economic and Financial Cooperation Protocol” is intended for economic development, Üstel said that the government will make an effort to implement the articles of the protocol as soon as possible.

Stating that the problems caused by the economic crisis, war and pandemic have negatively affected the TRNC economy, Üstel said that he is with Turkey in these difficult days, and said, “We will work to implement economic reform and infrastructure projects”.

Promising to create a “sustainable economic structure“, Üstel said that costs will be reduced and necessary arrangements will be made until the end of the year.

Prime Minister Üstel stated that the agreement signed on April 14 between Turkey and the TRNC is extremely important for economic development and the development of the TRNC.

Yeniduzen