Prime Minister and UBP Chairman Faiz Sucuoğlu will present the formal resignation of the UBP-DP government today, BRT reported.

According to the statement issued by the Presidency, Sucuoğlu will go to the Presidential Palace at 14.00 for this purpose.

President Tatar has announced that he would entrust the task of forming the new government to Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu, Chairman of UBP, which won the election on 23 January, tomorrow at the latest.

BRTK