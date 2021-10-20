Prime Minister Ersan Ersan Saner has decided to withdraw from politics after the video scandal that broke out last night. It has been learned that Ersan Saner, whose resignation letter was prepared, has withdrawn from the congress as of today and will resign from the party chairmanship. It is said that Nazım Çavuşoğlu or Ünal Üstel will act as proxy for Saner, who will be on leave from the Prime Ministry due to legal problems, Kibris Gazetesi reported.

Prime Minister Ersan Saner has stated that he has been the target of an ugly character assassination after a reportedly fake video was circulated on social media, Yeniduzen reported.

According to Cyprus Mail, the video is of a sexual nature.

Yeniduzen reported that Ersan Saner said, “It’s not just me. It is me, my family, my party and our political establishment that has been attacked. Therefore, we continue to evaluate the situation together with our lawyers, fellow travellers and party members”.

Saner said in his statement:

“For 20 years, I have been trying to serve our people in the ranks of UBP.

“During this time, I have always taken a stand on the side of modernity, right, law and political ethics.

“I have always considered it my duty to protect the peace, unity and solidarity of my family, our party, our people, and their interests.

“In this framework, I was nominated for the Presidency of UBP at the Congress to be held on October 30-31, as the conjuncture made it necessary by listening to the voices from the grassroots, and because I had an important task to overcome the financial difficulties we experienced by maintaining good relations with Turkey.

“ However, while entering the last 10 days of the Presidential race, a fictionalised video was sent to individuals from a phone number purchased from Southern Cyprus.

“In the afternoon, the same video began to be published on social media. It has been whispered that such a thing would be done by someone for months, but I did not think that in order to reach an office, a person would behave in such a lowly manner as to offend his family, environment and party like this.

“I leave it to the discretion of our people and our party members as to what they think of those who take this path when they come to that office.

“I became the target of a very ugly reputation assassination with this video, which was edited by making use of technological possibilities as much as possible. It is clear that someone wants to prevent me from serving my beloved country, my party, not with political struggle but with ugly attacks. There is a conspiracy designed entirely for this purpose. There are even indications that there is cooperation with the underground world.

“It’s not just about me. It is me, my family, my party and our political establishment that has been attacked.

“Therefore, we continue to evaluate the situation together with our lawyers, fellow travellers and party members. These people know me well. He knows well that I can make any decision without hesitation when it comes to my family, party and country. It is not possible for our people and the members of the UBP to credit this conspiracy.

“It will be seen that those who hope for help from political immorality will be given the necessary answer”.

Yeniduzen