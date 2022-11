Tuesday, 1 November 2022 Vet 12:45

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel visited the new Central Prison located in Minareliköy, following the transfer of all inmates from the old Central Prison in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reports.

Prime Minister Üstel stated that with the completion of the new Central Prison project, a very valuable and modern prison, fully financed by the Republic of Turkey at a cost of 350 million Turkish Lira, had been constructed.

Kibris Postasi