Sunday, 19 June 2022

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex will arrive in Cyprus on Monday, 20 June for a two-day visit during which they will visit Akrotiri and Dhekelia Sovereign Base Areas, Guncel Kibris reported.

It is understood that President Tatar has extended an invitation to the prince and his wife to visit the TRNC. Whether or not they accept his invitation remains to be seen.

On 16 February, 2022 the TRNC Presidency stated that it was disappointing that Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, refused an invitation to visit the TRNC Presidency during his visit to Cyprus, BRT reported.

Last December, President Tatar said he was saddened that Pope Francis is not visiting the TRNC.

Tatar issued a statement extending an invitation to the Pope to visit the TRNC noting: “There are two people in Cyprus, not just the Christian Greek Orthodox Cypriots, but also the Muslim Turkish Cypriots”.

Guncel Kibris, BRTK