Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Princess Anne is arriving on a visit to southern Cyprus today, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Alithia’, Princess Anne will visit the buffer zone and the British bases in Dhekelia during her visit to the island today and tomorrow.

She will also be received by President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace.

The princess has also been invited by the UN Peacekeeping Force to meet serving British peacekeepers from the Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment and the Royal Logistic Corps for whom Her Royal Highness is the Colonel-in-Chief, for their services and their contributions to UNFICYP Wayne’s Keep cemetery.

Princess Anne will also attend a reception to be given by the British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq and she will complete her visit on the island with her visit to the British Bases in Dhekelia, where she will meet members of the armed forces and their families

She will also attend the opening of the new school for children on the British bases.

Kibris Postasi