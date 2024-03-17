LGC News logo

Prisoner Escapes From Nicosia Jail

North Cyprus News - North Nicosia Central Prison

A 25-year-old inmate of the old central prison in the Organised Industrial Zone in Nicosia, escaped but later was discovered in a grove near the prison, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the statement made by the Police Press Officer’s Office, the prisoner named AK escaped at around 2.30 pm on Saturday by jumping over the perimeter wall surrounding the prison.

The fugitive was detected and arrested by the guards in the railing area near the prison.

The police announced that the prisoner was returned to the prison and an investigation was launched into the incident.

