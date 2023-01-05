Thursday, 5 January 2023

The supply problem of pharmaceuticals to North Cyprus is increasing daily, Kibris Postasi reports.

In addition to a lack of availability of drugs for oncology and dialysis patients, children’s antibiotics, blood pressure drugs and eye drops are no longer available in the north.

Kibris Postasi states that, according to reliable sources, the problem is being caused by Turkey which is struggling to access raw materials because of the increasing depreciation of Turkish Lira against major foreign currencies.

It was stated that pharmaceutical warehouses could not import drugs from Turkey due to the raw material problem on the mainland and that screens in the permission system had been shut down.

Kibris Postasi