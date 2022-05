Thursday, 19 May 2022

Turkish Cypriots have encountered problems crossing to the south today at the Derinya border checkpoint, Yeniduzen reported.

Meanwhile, it was understood that there have been no problems in the round-trips of Greek Cypriots and third country citizens.

The reason given was that there are technical issues and also a lack of personnel manning the checkpoint.

The issue has been handed over to the Peace Corps to resolve.

Yeniduzen