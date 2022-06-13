Monday, 13 June 2022

The protest by the Cyprus Turkish Journalists Union (KTGB), which began yesterday, against draft amendments to three laws which will impact freedom of speech, of expression and thought across all media including social media, continued today, Yeniduzen reported.

This morning at 7.30 am, journalists who make programmes on a number of television and web TVs broadcasts held live broadcasts in front of Parliament within the framework of the “24 Hours for Freedom” action.

Supporting the “24 Hours for Freedom” action, unions organised under the umbrella of the Social Existence Platform are holding a two-hour strike.

Despite the intention to bring the debate regarding the amendments to the three three bills that envisage changes in the Penal Code, the Protection of Private Life and the Confidential Area of ​​Life, and the Laws on Dissemination of Public Information back to parliament, they were were not brought to the General Assembly of Parliament today.

Last week the three amendments were presented to parliament and MPs were urged to engage in a hasty debate and vote in favour. However, the three bills were met with considerable opposition and the debate was postponed by the prime minister.

A number of unions will be in front of the Assembly to support the KTGB’s action between 10:00 and 12:00.

Security Measures

The police took extensive security measures this morning by putting up metal barriers in front of the Assembly building. This was because Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who arrived in North Cyprus at the weekend, might visit the Assembly.

Yeniduzen