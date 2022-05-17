Tuesday, 17 May 2022

A protest march led by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) will be held on Wednesday, 18 May, Yeniduzen reported.

This take place on the same day that a vote of confidence will be held for the new Üstel coaltion government

General Secretary of the CTP Erdoğan Sorakın, said that following a decision made at the party assembly, they would meet at Kuğulu Park at 15:30 and march to the Assembly building.

He said that the main theme of the action was to reject usurpation of will, interventions, illegitimate government and impoverishment of society. Sorakın said that they were saying “Hayir!” – No!

Sorakın also added that CTP deputies will march from Yonca Junction to Nicosia.

Yeniduzen