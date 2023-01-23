Monday, 23 January 2023

Protesters interrupted a speech being given at the Assembly by Minister of Public Works and Transport Unal Ustel, Kibris Postasi reports.

The protesters unfurled a banner demanding that Ahmet Ünsal be dismissed from his post as Head of Religious Affairs after he lectured young women at a mosque on their duties, their position in society and their obligations in marriage.

The text of his speech led to the indignation of many women, MPs and union leaders for its retrogressive and anti-feminist themes.

The writing on the banner said that ‘Ahmet Ünsal should be sacked’.

Erhan Arıklı, speaking at the time, said that the Assembly should not be used as a show ground by the protestors.

Kibris Postasi