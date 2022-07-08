Friday, 8 July 2022

A protocol regarding the construction of the new Presidential complex in Nicosia following instructions issued by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been published in the Official Gazette, Yeniduzen reported.

The following statements were included in the decision published in the Official Gazette:

“The Council of Ministers regulates the procedures and principles regarding the construction of the Presidency and Republic Assembly service buildings within the scope of the Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement signed between the Government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Government of the Republic of Turkey, and the Protocol on the Construction of the Republic Assembly Service Buildings to be published in the Official Gazette and submitted to the information of the Republic Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in accordance with Article 90 of the Constitution”.

Yeniduzen