Tuesday, 25 July 2023

The public has been asked to be economical with their water usage because power cuts are affecting the supply from Turkey, Yeniduzen reports.

The Department of Water Affairs announced that due to the power cuts in North Cyprus, there are problems in the supply of water from Turkey to Cyprus, which is known as the “project of the century” where water is piped undersea from the Anamur reservoir in Mersin, to North Cyprus.

The government department stated that it is not known when the power cuts will end, and it is of great importance that people use water consciously and economically until the electricity supply problems are resolved.

Further information will be provided as necessary, the Department of Water Affairs stated.

Yeniduzen