Public Offices to Close For Nine Days

Ramadan

Civil servants will have their holidays extended to nine days for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Council of Ministers announced, Yeniduzen reports.

Accordingly, Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9 have been added on to the Eid al-Fitr holiday giving public employees a 9-day administrative holiday. 

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said, “I would like to share with the public that our public employees will be considered on administrative leave during the one and a half day period before the Eid al-Fitr, which will start on April 10, 2024, and that we have increased the holiday holiday to nine days. 

“I hope that Ramadan Feast will be beneficial for all our people“. 

Yeniduzen

