Civil servants will have their holidays extended to nine days for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Council of Ministers announced, Yeniduzen reports.
Accordingly, Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9 have been added on to the Eid al-Fitr holiday giving public employees a 9-day administrative holiday.
Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said, “I would like to share with the public that our public employees will be considered on administrative leave during the one and a half day period before the Eid al-Fitr, which will start on April 10, 2024, and that we have increased the holiday holiday to nine days.
“I hope that Ramadan Feast will be beneficial for all our people“.