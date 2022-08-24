The Forestry Department issued a statement reminding the public that it is illegal to light fires between 1 May and 31 October for any reason, Kibris Postasi reports.

Picnic Areas

The statement emphasised that barbeques were prohibited in picnic areas.

“Especially on the routes of the main roads in forested and wooded areas, our citizens who are driving with their vehicles should not take any action that may cause a fire (especially cigarette butts should not be thrown from the vehicles)”, the statement said.

The public are also asked to call either the freephone Forest Fire number or the Fire Brigade without delay if they should see even a small amount of smoke outdoors.

Forest Fire Alert ALO 177. Fire Brigade ALO 199

Kibris Postasi