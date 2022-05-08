Sunday, 8 May 2022

Summer working hours in the public service sector will begin on Monday, Yeniduzen reported.

Working hours in institutions other than institutions providing permanent and essential services will be between 08.00 and 14.30 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 08.00 – 12.30 on Thursdays, and 13.00 – 17.30 in the afternoon. The summer working hours will be in force until September 18.

Public officials working in the health services affiliated to the Department of Inpatient Treatment Institutions and the health services affiliated to the Department of Primary Health Care Services, and who are outside the scope of the Law on Public Health Workers numbered 6/2009 as amended, will work between 07:45 and 14:45 on Monday – Friday.

Yeniduzen