Monday, 15 May 2023

Three three public sector unions have threatened strike action if the shortage of staff in the courts is not resolved by Friday, 19 May, Yeniduzen reports.

A statement made by KTAMS President Güven Bengihan on behalf of the Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KTAMS), the Cyprus Turkish Public Employees Union (Kamu-Sen) and the Cyprus Turkish Public Workers Union (Kamu-İş) said “We have been dealing with the problem of personnel shortage in the courts for a long time.

“All attempts, actions and strikes by our related unions have been inconclusive”.

Bengihan went on to say that, “Although we warned the government that there would be no personnel to take part in the elections until the midterm elections to be held on 25 June, although we had warned the government before, sufficient steps were not taken to meet the increasing workload.

“If it is not resolved by the next day, we will start a strike in all courts next week“, he said.

Yeniduzen