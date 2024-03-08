A 38-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the financial fraud and fake diplomas case at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTÜ) appeared at court today, Yeniduzen reports.

Erkan Kırallar, an officer at the Güzelyurt Land Registry Office, was charged with “receiving a reward in return for favours from Kemal Dürüst“.

The police said that KSTÜ Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Kemal Dürüst, gave the suspect a ‘reward’ of 300 dollars to speed up the transactions at the Land Registry. There was both a statement and a document to this effect. The police stated that they found a $300 payment slip issued in the name of the suspect from KSTÜ accounting.

The police stated that the suspect had completed the process that would affect the investigation and requested that he be tried without bail.

The suspect’s lawyer denied the accusations and claimed that his client did not receive the $300 payment.

The lawyer asked “where did the $300 payment slip for the officer come from?” In response, the police stated that “they found a payment voucher for $300 issued in the name of the suspect from the university’s accounting department“.

The court decided that the suspect could be released on bail of 30,000 TL in cash, two TRNC citizen guarantors and the confiscation of all travel documents.

Receiving Rewards in Exchange for Favours by a Person in Public Service

This crime, which covers everyone working in public service, describes a person who gives priority to a person or favours him in any way in the performance of his duty, in return for money, goods or any reward provided to him.

The public official who commits the crime in question can be punished with a fine and a sentence of up to four years in prison.

Yeniduzen