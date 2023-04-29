Saturday, 29 April 2023

Summer working hours in public sector workplaces will begin on Monday, 8 May. These hours will be valid until 17 September 17, Yeniduzen reports.

As of Monday, 8 May the public servants’ working hours will be as follows:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 08:00 to 14:30 and on Thursdays from 08.00 – 12.30 and 13:00 to 17:30. Saturdays and Sundays offices will be closed.

Exceptions are for institutions where essential services are provided continuously throughout the day.

Public Officials in Health Services

The following summer working hours will apply to public officials working in health services affiliated with the Bedside Treatment Facilities Department and health services affiliated with the Basic Health Services Department, who are not covered by Law No. 6/2009 on Public Health Workers, as amended:

Monday – Friday: 07:45 – 14:45; Saturday and Sunday offices are closed.

Cyprus Turkish Port Workers

In order to comply with the working hours of the Cyprus Turkish Port Workers Company, the Famagusta Pilotage and Port Directorate, the Kyrenia Pilotage and Port Directorate, the Famagusta Customs Branch Directorate, and the Kyrenia Customs Branch Directorate will work from 08:00 to 14:30 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; and from 08:00 to 12:00 and 12:30 to 17:30 on Thursdays. Offices closed at the weekend.

Shift Workers

The working hours of public officials who work in shifts and rotations, as well as public health workers, will be arranged by their institutions, not exceeding 35 hours per week.

Uniformity

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel has announced the transition to a single working hour in the public sector with the completion of the legal work as initiated in his statement the day before.

Yeniduzen