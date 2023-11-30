Thursday, 30 November 2023

The public should not be penalised by more price hikes to compensate for huge losses made by Kib-Tek, the Chairman of the People’s Party, Kudret Özersay, said, Yeniduzen reports.

Özersay announced that his party has provided a statement upon the request of financial investigators regarding the 20 million dollars in damages suffered by TRNC Electricity Authority Kib-Tek, Yeniduzen reports.

Özersay underlined that the main culprits behind this financial damage must be held accountable and that the burden cannot be passed on to the public through electricity price hikes. “Both the Good Governance Law and the Public Financial Management and Control Law will be applied, and if a serious investigation is conducted, those who caused this damage will have to pay“, he said.

The People’s Party previously filed a criminal complaint about the million-dollar loss and Özersay said the following in his announcement: “This morning, upon the request of the Financial Regulator, we provided a statement to the Financial Regulator regarding the 20 million dollars in damages suffered by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Electricity Authority. The investigation is currently underway. In our statement, we not only explained the responsibility for the 20 million dollars in damages acknowledged by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Electricity Authority officials in court but also the damages inflicted on the institution in recent years through unlawful, non-tendered procurements, based on our complaints to the Audit Authority in the past.

“In summary, this issue is not limited to 20 million dollars; the Electricity Authority has been subjected to much larger losses in front of everyone’s eyes for a long time. There is also a share of the damage inflicted on the institution in the bills that are trying to be imposed on us as the public, including the recent electricity price hike.

“Those responsible for this must be held accountable, and it is they who should pay this account, not the public. Both the Good Governance Law and the Public Financial Management and Control Law will be applied, and if a serious investigation is conducted, those who caused this damage, the responsible parties, will have to pay. We will continue to follow this closely”.

Yeniduzen