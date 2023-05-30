Tuesday, 31 May 2023

Drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol are terrorising the public, Kyrenia mayor Murat Şenkul said, Kibris Postasi reports.

In a post on social media, Şenkul said that: “The terror created by vehicles with ZZ plates [allocated to students] in the 1990s is now created by luxury vehicles that are either rented or purchased shortly after they arrive in the country“.

Şenkul’s full post is as follows:

“ There is officially traffic terrorism in our country, friends… Our police are checking and penalising, but this terror is not abating. This issue has long exceeded the point where the central administration needs to produce an immediate solution. If there was someone on the pavement in Çarşı or at the bus stop on Semih Sancar Street, he would probably die. People under the influence of alcohol and drugs terrorise the traffic. This must be stopped before further loss of life and property is lost. The terror created by vehicles with ZZ plates in the 1990s is now created by luxury vehicles that are either rented or purchased shortly after arriving in the country. I don’t understand what is expected to happen to put a stop to this“.

Kibris Postasi