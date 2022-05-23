LGC News logo

Public Warned Against Starting Fires Accidentally

  • 8:56 am

North Cyprus News - Fire

Monday, 23 May 2022 

The public  has been reminded about the dangers of starting fires by accident now the warmer weather has arrived, Yeniduzen reported.

The General Directorate of Police issued the following statement:

With the windy weather that is affecting our country, the fires that occur in many regions are spreading rapidly and our Fire Brigade teams are having a hard  time.

“In addition, drivers who are on the road should not throw unextinguished cigarette butts out of their vehicles”.

ALO 199 Fire Brigade or 155 or call Police Helplines in the event of fire.

Yeniduzen

