A group of eight Turkish Cypriots were the latest victims of a racially motivated attack* in South Cyprus, BRTK reports.

The incident, in which three Turkish Cypriots sustained injuries, took place on Sunday when the group of eight had stopped to take photos on their way back from a day trip to Troodos.

The young men who spoke to the TAK news agency of their shocking experience said that the attack was carried out by a group of 5-6 people aged between 25-35 at the entrance of the Platania picnic site where the group had stopped to take photos on their way back.

According to their account, the group of Greek-speaking individuals who were hanging out near their vehicles rushed them, having noticed that they were Turkish Cypriots.

Three members of the group who were punched and hit by the attackers were injured in the incident.

Returning to the north in fear, the group informed their families about the incident, and those who were physically assaulted received outpatient treatment at the Lefkoşa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

BRTK

*The TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the racially motivated attack.

According to TRNC Association of Martyrs and War Veterans, since the borders were opened in 2003, racist attacks against Turkish Cypriots and people of other nationalities have increased in the south. [Ed.]