Saturday, 10 June 2023

Rain showers are expected at noon today, and skies will be partly cloudy with showers in some places for the next four days, the Met Office has said.

The highest air temperature is expected to be around 31 – 34 C in the first days of the period, falling to 27 – 30 C during the period on the other days, inland and on the coast.

Winds will be moderately strong, generally from the south and west, increasing to strong when raining.

Kibris Postasi