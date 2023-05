Saturday, 20 May 2023

Rain is forecast for the next six days with occasional thunderstorms. Friday will remain cloudy, the Met Office has advised.

Temperatures will be between 26-29 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will blow from the south and west for the next couple of days, moderate to strong increasing to storm force on Monday. Then backing to north and east later on in the week.

Kibris Postasi