Thursday, 28 September 2023

Occasional rainfall is expected from Saturday, 30 September, the Met Office has said.

The forecast until October 4, is for occasional showers or thunderstorms expected between September 30 to October 4.

Temperatures will be around 32-35 C inland and on the coast in the first days of the period, and 28-31 C for the remainder of the forecast period.

Winds will generally blow from the south and west direction, moderately strong and occasionally strong.

Yeniduzen