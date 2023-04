Friday, 7 April 2023

Rain is forecast for the next three days, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

The skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures at around 23-26 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will blow from the south and west in the first three days of the forecast period, and from the north and east from Tuesday onward, moderately strong, occasionally strong, and stormy on Thursday.

Kibris Postasi