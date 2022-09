Monday, 12 September 2022

Rain has been forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

The forecast until 19 September is that from noon tomorrow there will be rainfall in the eastern parts of the island, with rain spreading to other regions on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be around 33-36 C inland and 29-32 on the coast.

Winds will be moderately strong from the south and west, with some strong gusts expected tomorrow.

Kibris Postasi