Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Rain is expected today and Wednesday, the Met Office has forecast, Yeniduzen reports.

The forecast for 6-12 September is as follows: A low pressure system will bring a mass of cool and humid air to the region for today and tomorrow. The rest of the forecast period is for a high pressure system which will bring clearer skies.

Today and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with showers or thunderstorms. On Wednesday, there will be less cloud by noon, however, eastern regions will remain partly cloudy and can expect some rain.

The highest air temperature will generally be around 35 – 38 C inland and 30 – 33 C on the coast.

Wind will blow from the south and west today and then will blow moderate from the north and east for the rest of the forecast period.

Yeniduzen