Saturday, 19 November 2022

Rain is forecast from Tuesday to Friday, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

It will be partly cloudy today, Sunday and Monday, with rainfall for the rest of the following week.

The highest temperatures will be between 23-26 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will generally be moderate from the north and east, increasing to strong and stormy on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kibris Postasi