Thursday, 13 April 2023

Rain showers will continue until noon today, the Met Office has said.

The general forecast until 19 April states that the skies will be slightly cloudy.

Temperatures will be between 21-24 C inland and on the coast, rising to 26-29 C for the latter part of the forecast period.

Winds will blow from the south and west during the next couple of days, moderate and occasionally strong, backing to moderate breezes from the north and east for the remainder of the forecast period.

Yeniduzen