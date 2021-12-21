Little rainfall is expected before January, the Director of the Met Office Raif İlker Buran said, Yeniduzen reported.

Precipitation has been below seasonal norms in the last three months, however, rains above seasonal norms are expected in January, he said.

Buran told the TAK news agency that air temperatures, which were around 20-23 C had fallen by 6-8 C to around the seasonal norms, 14-17 C.

He said that in October, rainfall was 78 percent below the seasonal average and in November it was 30-50- percent below seasonal norms, excepting the north coast.

Rainfall, up to 20 December, was 30 percent below the seasonal average, Buran said. This would impact the germination of crops, in particular in the central Mesarya, he noted. However, in January, rainfall is expected to be above seasonal norms, the Met Office chief said.

Yeniduzen