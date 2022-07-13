Wednesday, 13 July 2022.

The latest Covid-19 infection numbers between 6-12 July show that 2,776 people were infected following 16,692 tests for the virus. Two elderly Covid patients died, BRT reported.

According to BRT, the two patients who died were aged 75 and 90. This brings the death total from the coronavirus to 241.

The test positivity rate has risen 16.63 percent.

Currently, there are 24 patients being treated for the coronavirus, compared to last week when there were 13 Covid patients.

The highest number of cases were seen in Iskele with an increase in infections of 79.73 percent. Kyrenia had the second highest Covid infections rates.

The age group most affected by Covid-19 is between 30-39 years. It was reported that 546 people infected were in this age group.

BRTK