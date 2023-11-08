Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Former President Mehmet Ali Talat recalled the statement made by ex- President Mustafa Akıncı when the Cyprus talks collapsed at Crans-Montana in 2017, saying, “This was the last attempt of our generation“. He commented that Mustafa Akıncı was the one who “ignited” the spark for two states, Yeniduzen reports.

Talat mentioned that Mustafa Akıncı withdrew to the Presidential Palace after Crans-Montana, criticising the situation and stating that there has been no effort to solve the Cyprus problem since Crans-Montana.

He claimed that the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodulides is even more opposed to a solution than Anastasiades and emphasised the need to expose this situation to the world.

Talat pointed out the importance of dialogue and communication with Turkey, saying, “We shouldn’t wander in the realm of fantasy. Just as right-wing circles may have delusions, some left-wing circles should not think they can solve the Cyprus problem by fighting against Turkey“.

However, he also drew attention to Turkey’s direct intervention and influence in various fields, saying, “We are experiencing days where we cannot choose our own mufti, make our own decisions, and even the prime minister is appointed from outside. Nothing like this has ever been seen in history…“

Emphasizing that it is not possible to make progress on the Cyprus issue if current policies continue, Talat underlined that the wrong policy is currently being pursued in every aspect.

Talat said, “Expressions such as the recognition of the TRNC or the acceptance of our ‘sovereign equality’, which are not fully clear, are used. People are confused. They also know that; Nothing like this will happen. It is not possible for TRNC to be recognised“, he said.

Talat said, “We need to act by determining policies towards the solution of the Cyprus problem. If we can find a solution this way, so much the better. If we cannot reach them, then we will pave the way for their isolation to be lifted by proving to the world that we want a solution” ,he said.

Yeniduzen