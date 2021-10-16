Land leased by the Council of Ministers to the Security Forces Command* lies within the Karpaz Special Environmental Protection Area and the National Park, Natural and Archaeological Site, the Chamber of City Planners has said.

Yeniduzen reported that according to the decree protecting the Karpaz, agricultural developments are permissible provided they do not impact on the landscape and cultural and natural resources can be allowed. However, trees may not be cut down or planted.

The Chamber of City Planners issued the following statement:

“Our Chamber felt the need to share this information in order to inform the public about the lands leased by the Council of Ministers to the Security Forces Command in the Karpaz region. The parcels in question are in the area marked in red on the attached Karpaz Ordinance Development map, and this area is within the Karpaz SEPA (Special Environmental Protection Area) declared by the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Park and Natural and Archaeological Site according to the order.

“According to the Karpas Decree; “In this area, agricultural developments that are not in opposition in terms of rural landscape texture, protection of cultural and natural resources can be allowed. Trees cannot be cut and planted“.

*This statement was issued following events last September when large numbers of trees were cut down in the foothills of the Besparmak mountain range in Kyrenia to make way for homes for retired military officers. An interim order to suspend building was granted by a judge, following an outcry by the public and after Greenpeace went to court to halt the project. It was reported that the area would be reforested. [Editor]

Yeniduzen