Monday, 27 June, 2022

“The biggest reason for the energy problems in the TRNC is the lack of a clear policy“, the President of the Cyprus Turkish Science and Technology Association Prof. Huriye İcil stated, Yeniduzen reported.

The association, which was founded in 2011, aims to gather Cypriot scientists living both in Cyprus and elsewhere under one umbrella.

Scientists from the association met at the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Industry conference hall to discuss the deficiencies in existing energy policies and how to remedy them.

Academicians from universities in the TRNC and Turkey participated in the panel, and studies on renewable energy were discussed.

Minister of Economy and Energy, Olgun Amcaoğlu who made the opening speech, said that a panel of nine experts will now plan the energy police for North Cyprus.

“The General Energy Department Law has been passed by the Council of Ministers. The Energy Supreme Council Law is also with the Council of Ministers. The Draft Energy Efficiency Law has also been prepared to be sent to the Council of Ministers. Now nine experts will plan the energy [policy]”, he said.

Among the topics discussed were the role of Electroactive and Photoactive Intelligent Polymeric Coatings to save heat and light, new generation technologies in the Northern Cyprus Photovoltaic market, electricity networks and renewable energy etc.

Yeniduzen