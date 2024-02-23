The “Kordonboyu Renovation Project” in Kyrenia has begun, it was announced, Yeniduzen reports.

The aim of the project is to create an attractive public space between the Dome Hotel and the old harbour.

According to a statement from Kyrenia Municipality, the public area with 100% wheelchair accessibility includes viewing terraces that people of all age groups can easily access and enjoy.

The project, which is one of Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul’s priorities, has begun. In addition to the renovation of the old harbour and simultaneous arrangement of the surrounding streets, with the completion of the “Kordonboyu Renovation Project,” the old harbour will have a new appearance. The project, which will also include additional services to meet the needs of the local community, will offer facilities such as seating areas, disabled parking spaces, and new toilets.

The area will be constantly monitored by security cameras and city security officers.

Kyrenia Mayor Şenkul stated, “Our country will gain a very special public space.

“We will not allow the ugliness in our country’s politics to make us despondent. We want to announce that work has started for Kyrenia Kordonboyu, which has been awaiting renovation for years. Kordonboyu is beautiful in every aspect, but when the ongoing efforts are completed, our country will gain a very special public space“.

