Friday, 9 June 2023

The opening of Kyrenia old harbour has been delayed until the end of June, Yeniduzen reports.

The newspaper, which has been watching developments regarding restoration of the old harbour, notes that work on the harbour began on 1 December, 2022 and was scheduled to complete in May 2023. However, there have been delays, including the discovery in February 2023, of an old railway track, which will be left exposed under glass.

The Ministry of Tourism’s Project Coordinator Orhan Atasoy, said that there was a delay of one month because the electric cabling in the harbour dated back from the 1950’s and had to be replaced. “We are carrying out various tasks for the solution of 50-60-year-old problems”, he said.

Meanwhile, the newspaper’s photographer recorded images of dirt, deep holes in the road, exposed pipe and workers rushing to complete renovations.

Yeniduzen