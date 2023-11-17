Friday, 17 November 2023

Work has begun to repair or replace lighting on the main roads within the Gönyeli-Alayköy borders, BRT reports.

The aim of the work is to make the main roads safe for vehicles. The missing or faulty lights are being repaired to ensure that the street lights on the main roads from Gönyeli roundabout to Yılmazköy will be constantly on at night.

Gönyeli Alayköy Mayor Hüseyin Amcaoğlu stated that the material aid to be received from the Highways Department will combine with the personnel and vehicle support of the municipality, and that action had been taken to ensure that the main road lighting within the borders of Gönyeli-Alayköy works smoothly.

BRTK