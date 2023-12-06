Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Representatives of the Stateless People’s Association, which advocates for the citizenship rights of children born from mixed marriages in Cyprus, will visit Brussels by invitation of Member of the European Parliament Niyazi Kızılyürek.

Among the visiting representatives of the Stateless People’s Association from both sides of the divide will be Tahsin Oygar (pictured on the right).

According to a statement from the association, which was formed in April this year, the visit will involve meetings with AKEL Members of the European Parliament and will also include a panel discussion on “Perspectives on Cypriot Turks and the EU – Reunification of Cyprus.” Tahsin Oygar will address human rights violations faced by stateless individuals during meetings with parliamentarians from various EU countries, seeking support for efforts to find a resolution.

Additionally, he will follow up on the petition submitted by the association to the Petitions Committee with 675 signatures, which has been forwarded to the European Commission for investigation.

According to Human Rights lawyer, Nicoletta Charalambidou, an estimated 10,000 children of mixed marriages between Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals (or nationals of another country) are facing discriminatory barriers to acquiring Cypriot nationality.

Yeniduzen