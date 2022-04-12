Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Hızır, one of the 13 baby green turtles that the Northern Cyprus Turtle Conservation Society (SPOT) has been monitoring via a satellite device, has left North Cyprus and is headed towards Turkey, BRT reported.

Hızır, the “first and only individual” who left the feeding area in North Cyprus, has begun its sea journey towards Turkey, can be followed on the Cyprus By-Target Project page on the SPOT’s website.

A statement issued by SPOT said: “To date, SPOT has tracked more than 100 sea turtles with satellite devices. Most of them were mothers who came to our country to breed. It is more difficult to reach them, as young people and men do not set foot on land. But since 2018, with the help of our fishermen friends, we have had the chance to place transmitters on young and male turtles. Khidr is one of these turtles.

“One of the 13 baby green turtles we have tracked so far, Hızır is the first and only individual to leave the feeding area in Northern Cyprus and go to Turkey. For this reason, we are very curious about the end of this journey”.

Additionally, SPOT thanked all the fishermen who contributed to this study, the Environmental Protection Department and Livestock Department and Meritta Rehabilitation Centre for their cooperation and treatment for Hızır.

To follow Hızır’s journey click here

BRTK