Sunday, 27 August 2023

Residents of the TRNC are becoming outraged at the number of power cuts experienced in recent days, Kibris Postasi reports.

One individual, who posted on social media said there was “torture on one side and the cost of living on the other. Shame on you”.

The same person said that he paid his monthly electricity bill but that there had been three power cuts in one day.

Currently, there is a 70 KW shortfall in power supply. It was reported earlier that the Teknecik power station was waiting for a spare part to arrive. However, according to this report, the situation has not improved.

Kibris Postasi