Friday, 2 December 2022

Restoration work has begun on Kyrenia old harbour; the work is expected to be completed within six months, Kibris Postasi reported.

The old harbour is one of the main tourist attractions in North Cyprus and will be updated while respecting its history.

Businesses which will be required to temporarily close while restoration work is ongoing, will be given financial support from a government grant.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security will pay businesses an amount equivalent to half the minimum wage for registered employees.

Under Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Serhan Aktunç, who pioneered the project, stated that the port will have the value it deserves and that it will make great contributions to the country’s tourism.

Kibris Postasi