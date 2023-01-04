Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Restoration work on Kyrenia old harbour is continuing according to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the ministry, it is anticipated that more tourists and people will visit the region following the restoration of the historic port, which is one of the most important sites for tourism.

Wastewater System

The tourism ministry also stated that all treatment facilities that discharge wastewater into the sea, such as the Continuous Wastewater Monitoring System (SAIS) and reverse osmosis and cooling water, will be included in the system and will be monitored automatically around the clock. The ministry assured that treated wastewater would be discharged into the sea in a controlled manner.

Ban on Plastic Shopping Bags in Supermarkets

In another statement made by the ministry, it was said that within the scope of the zero waste project, which is one of the most important issues concerning the environment, the ban on supplying plastic shopping bags in markets and supermarkets will now be fully implemented and this regulation will come into effect on 29 June 2023.

Kibris Postasi