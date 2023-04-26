Wednesday, 26 April 2023

The renovations to Kyrenia old harbour should be completed by the end of June, Minister for Environment and Tourism, Fikri Ataoğlu said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Ataoğlu, told an AA correspondent that the old harbour was undergoing one of the most important restoration projects in the TRNC. He added that no repairs or renovations had been carried out since 1974,

The tourism minister said that work began on the old harbour on 1 December, 2022 and includes four stages. The first three are land based and the fourth stage involves working on the sea walls.

“With the works to be completed at the end of June, the Ancient Harbour of Kyrenia will become a favourite of TRNC tourism. There was only a 2-3 week deviation from the completion of the project, which is due to both the emergence of additional works and the elements such as the historical railway lines that emerged during the excavations. When the project is completed, Kyrenia with its old character will be liked by everyone. The Ancient Harbour will be brought to both the city and TRNC tourism”, the minister said.

Giving more details of the restoration work, Ataoğlu said: “The first phase of the project included the restoration of the historical customs building in the port, cleaning the walls inside and grouting. The second phase includes the ground, water, sewerage and technical infrastructure works and we carried out this with the Municipality of Kyrenia. The third phase aims to make the facades of the buildings look uniform. When these are completed, the ancient harbour of Kyrenia will return to its old days. The 4th stage of the project, which will be started in the future, is the arrangement of the sea wall, the acquisition of historical assets and the arrangement of the pier“.

Kibris Postasi