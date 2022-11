Wednesday, 9 November 2022

The tender for the restoration and development of Kyrenia Old Harbour has been awarded to Tosunoğlu İnşaat Ltd., Yeniduzen reports.

The cost of the project will be 19,980,000 TL.

According to the Chairman of the Central Tender Commission Halis Üresin, there are five days in which to raise any objections to the tender.

Yeniduzen