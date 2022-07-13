Wednesday, 13 July 2022.

Former President Derviş Eroğlu will undergo surgery to remove an obstruction in his carotid artery at the Near East University Hospital, Yeniduzen reported.

An angiogram has revealed an 80 percent narrowing of the carotid artery.

The operation, which is one of the most risky procedures in vascular surgery, will be performed with a special technique to clear the artery in order to preserve brain function. The surgical procedure is expected to be completed by noon.

On 3 July, the former president was admitted to the Near East University Hospital for observation following complaints of high blood pressure and brief fainting spells.

