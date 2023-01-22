Sunday, 22 January 2023

The TRNC government has reportedly purchased a Ro-Ro [roll on- roll off] ferry that will sail between Kyrenia and Mersin, Star Turkey reports.

The operation of Ro-Ro ferries to Kyrenia was temporarily suspended, and now Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport, Erhan Arıklı, has reactivated the state-owned Maritime Enterprises Company.

Minister Arıklı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that maritime transport and trade are important for the island country, the TRNC, and that the government has recently taken action to revive, encourage and diversify the maritime transport between North Cyprus and Turkey.

He said, “By activating the State-owned Maritime Operations Company, we have purchased a Ro-Ro ship that will sail between Kyrenia and Mersin. Our ship will be delivered to us in 1.5 weeks. After the interior design is made, it will start its voyage in March. ..We are also considering Kyrenia-Taşucu voyages. After our ship begins sailing, we will also purchase a sea bus”, he said.

Noting that sea transportation between North Cyprus and Mersin, Antalya and Hatay is important, Arıklı stated that the government will make important breakthroughs and expansions in 2023 to increase the number of companies and sea buses operating on these lines as well as initiatives taken by the state.

Arıklı also emphasised that the state did not want to solely depend on the airlines to support tourism and trade.

“With the work of the state and private sector, there will be significant vitality in the lines that will connect the TRNC to the coastal cities of Turkey this year”, he said.

Star.com/tr