Heavy rainfall has caused landslides onto the Görneç-Alevkayası main road which has been closed to traffic, Yeniduzen reported.

A statement made by the Police Press Officer has said that notification will be given when the road can be reopened.

Additionally, drivers have been warned about the dangers to traffic after heavy rain.

Puddles have formed on both sides of the first kilometre of the Famagusta-Nicosia main road, in the Çanakkale Pond area, and drivers using this road were warned to drive slowly and with care.

Yeniduzen